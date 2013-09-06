Entertainment Unite Celebrates 4 Years at Club Good Hurt

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Entertainment Unite will be celebrating it's 4 year anniversary of producing events at the Good Hurt Nightclub in Venice, CA on September 12, 2013, with cupcakes & wine and awesome music all night from musical acts such as Mike Orth, Autonomics, Stereo Scenario, DJ Frawsty, Remode Therapy and featuring artists Posterchild, Atar & Koko Butter.



About Victoria Goulet

Since 2009, Victoria Goulet, Founder of Entertainment Unite has produced many music shows, including fashion and charity events working with hundreds of talented artists. Ms. Goulet has also managed to bring well known celebrity talent to the Good Hurt stage including Norwood Fisher (Fishbone), Alex Nester (American Idol), Chris Golightly (American Idol), and Wendy Starland (the singer-songwriter who also discovered Lady Gaga). Additionally, she was responsible for finding sponsors such as Phil Boroda (Coldwell Banker) Jimmy Steinfeldt (acclaimed music photographer) Spring Lake Winery, Barebox Studios and much more.



In addition to cupcakes, wine and awesome music, on September 12, in order to mark the anniversary in a special way, the first 30 people that arrive will receive a free gift at the door.



All that's required for tickets is to RSVP by email at entertainmentunite@gmail.com and come to the Good Hurt Night Club located at 12249 Venice Blvd, West Los Angeles, CA, 90066. The show starts 9:30PM and the celebration will go on until closing at 2:00AM.