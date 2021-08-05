Enthusiasm for Hedge Fund Investment in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2021 -- A new report by HFM and the Alternative Investment Managers Association indicates that there is an increasing enthusiasm for hedge fund investment. In fact, around a third of investors are going to increase the investments they make in hedge funds during the second half of 2021. This may well be due to the fact that 80% of investors said that the hedge fund investments that they had already made had performed well during the first half of the year. In addition to those investors who are set to increase their allocation to hedge funds there is also a further 51% intending to maintain the allocation that they currently have. On top of a strong performance in the first half of the year the other key reason for increasing investment in hedge funds was the existence of new opportunities within the asset class. Strong return expectations also provided significant motivation.



Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter for the banking and financial services industry with a focus on investment management opportunities in the UK. The firm was established in 2004 and has built a team of specialists able to provide unique and expert support to both businesses and individuals. Selby Jennings has partnered with a full spectrum of organisations in banking and financial services, from market disruptors to global names in finance. As well as identifying investment management opportunities in the UK, Selby Jennings is also a specialist in many other areas of financial services recruitment, including financial technology, quantitative research and trading, risk management, private wealth management and corporate and investment banking. Selby Jennings supports more resilient growth in businesses across the sector through hiring that is aligned with organisational strategy and goals. Permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions provide options for all recruitment needs.



With a practice that extends to most major cities in the UK, including London, Manchester and Birmingham, the firm is well placed to identify investment management opportunities in the UK and to connect talented people with innovative businesses. In addition, Selby Jennings has a strong international reach thanks to its position within an extensive global network that spans 60 countries. The firm is also part of the Phaidon International group, which makes it a go to recruitment partner for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. Key to Selby Jennings' success has been investing in its own talent, which is why the firm provides training on an ongoing basis for all consultants as well as access to best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Solving the key challenge of talent is a priority for Selby Jennings, as well as streamlining the hiring process so that it is simple and effective for all parties. Today, there are many opportunities available via Selby Jennings in the UK, including: Event Driven Analyst, TMT M&A Associate and Financial Credit Analyst.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Nicholson, Managing Director of Selby Jennings Europe. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale.https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk/"



To find out more about Investment Management Opportunities in the UK visit https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliot at Iconic Digital - 020 7100 0726



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800



For more information about Selby Jennings please go to https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk/



Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.