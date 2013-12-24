Enticing Range of Winter Baby Hats at Melondipity.com

Pompano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Melondipity, a well-known destination for cute and unique head gear for babies, has now launched an enticing range of baby hats for winter. These hats are made from soft and warm fabric that keeps the little one warm in chilly weather and is also completely safe for the skin. Besides this, in terms of designs, the collection is replete with festive choices, whether it’s the Santa’s Little Helper Christmas Crochet Baby Hat or the Christmas Baby Elf Crochet Baby Hat, the festive choices make the season even merrier.



The store also has a trendy range of toddler hats for both boys and girls that are available at very reasonable prices. These hats are embedded with stylish designs like pom-poms on the side, a big flower on top or long flaps for the ears, making them a fun accessory. As far as the fabric is concerned, it is premium and completely soft on the skin. Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, the owner of Melondipity.com stated, “All baby hats and toddler hats at Melondipity provide necessary protection against the weather and are adorable. Our baby sun hat collections have the perfect touch of uniqueness and chic that blends style, quality and value into a single product.”



Melondipity continuously updates its assortment to include seasonal products, festivals and fashion. Because of this, it has emerged as a one-stop store for all kinds of headgear for little ones like beanie hats, crochet hats, etc. for all occasions like Halloween, Baptism, Christmas or just a day on the beach.



About Melondipity

Since its beginning in 2009, Melondipity, a division of United Commerce Group, Inc., has become a nationally recognized name with loyal customers in all 50 states and several countries throughout the world. The company prides itself on hand-selecting all their baby hats and other products and making each customer feel as special as the unique headwear they purchase. At Melondipity, their number-one goal has always been to provide a great experience for customers through the products they offer, their user-friendly and beautiful website, and with overall customer care.



To know more, please visit: http://www.melondipity.com.

Contact Address -:

3850 Bessemer Rd Suite #120

Mt Pleasant, SC 29466

info@melondipity.com

872-222-9428