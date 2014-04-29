Entra Provides Help in Achieving Your Fitness Goals Through Innovative Approaches

Madrid, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Living a healthy lifestyle is all about the proper combination of nutrition as well as exercise. Although it is easier said than done, leading a healthy lifestyle is very much possible. But it must also be remembered that it requires painstaking effort, devotion, discipline and determination. For this reason, some people prefer to hire their own personal trainer.



Be different, train different



Hiring a personal trainer is the secret of 80% of the successful fitness stories. The fact is, success in fitness and training programs can be hard to achieve. According to studies, only 30% of people who started a wellness program achieve the results they wanted. And of this 30%, 80% had their own personal trainer to guide them.



From the sheer numbers, it can easily be concluded that the help and guidance given by the personal trainers are paramount in materializing fitness goals.



This is then where the value of Entra and its difference in method comes in.



As its name suggests, Entra promises a different attack or take on fitness goals and programs. It believes that what is important is materializing the objectives and goals of its clients. To make this happen, it has come up with a different methodology that is the product of years of strict research and experimentation.



Comprehensive approach



Entra provides a comprehensive approach that trains not only the body, but the mind as well. As mentioned earlier, achieving one’s fitness goals takes a lot of discipline and determination. This is why proper conditioning of the mind is an important aspect in fitness and wellness. And this is also the main reason behind the success of Entra’s fitness and wellness regimen. It develops a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle. This makes its clients not only look good, but also feel good about themselves.



Contact us



For more information on the services and rates, clients can reach Entra through its official website.