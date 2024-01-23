Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRDA) Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2024 -- An investigation was announced for investors of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRDA) shares over potential securities laws violations by Entrada Therapeutics, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRDA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Boston, MA based Entrada Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. On December 19, 2022, Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. annoucned that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") placed a clinical hold on the Company's Investigational New Drug Application for ENTR-601-44 for the potential treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The FDA indicated that they would provide an official Clinical Hold letter to Entrada within 30 days. On this news, Entrada's stock price fell $3.93 per share, or 19.76%, to close at $15.96 per share on December 20, 2022. Then, on November 22, 2023, Entrada announced that after reevaluating additional information on ENTR-601-44, the FDA refused to lift the previously announced clinical hold on its Phase 1 trial.



Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRDA) closed on January 23, 2024, at $15.66 per share.



