Entrepreneur, Blood Guru, Volunteer and Women in Business Award Winner - Christine Trischuk

Surrey, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- YWEC - Young Women Entrepreneurs Club is a community of aspiring women entrepreneurs who support each other by sharing ideas and learning business tools that will help them fulfill their dreams. Winner of the 4th Annual Women in Business Award (Professional Category), Christine Trischuk will be speaking at Young Women Entrepreneurs Club’s launch party at Society Lounge in Yaletown. The launch party will be held on August 15th 2013 and Christine Trischuk will talk about her personal stories on how she became an entrepreneur and how she became the leader of the largest women’s networking group in the Fraser Valley.



Christine was born in Surrey, British Columbia. Her passion for volunteering during her high school days led her to volunteer at the Surrey Memorial Hospital. After completing a year at the Douglas College Nursing program, she decided to change her major that led her into a completely different career. She took accounting and Human Resources courses at BCIT and Christine is now a certified Registered Professional Trainer. She is currently working as a Sales manager and is an avid volunteer. She aims to inspire and encourage women all over the world to not feel intimidated at their workplace. Christine is also the Coordinator and speaker for the Valley Women’s Network. She participates in at least 20 events a year in Langley and Surrey, helping to raise funds for various worthwhile causes.



A belief that ‘all business relationships and transactions should be built on integrity’ is what shaped Christine’s core values as a humble human being and a woman in business. Amidst her busy life of volunteering, networking and others, she is also passionate about sharing and passing on the lessons she learnt in life to help other women like her to succeed. She is also the founder of Canadian Blood Services Partners for Life group called “Christine Trischuk and Friends”, and awards one Surrey school student blood donor with a bursary every year. Her speech at the launch party promises to provide encouragement and support to all women entrepreneurs.



“My special thanks to Kayla Roxas for the warm invitation to speak at the upcoming launch party of Young Women Entrepreneurs Club. I am honored and it will be a pleasure to share the stage with great people. The inaugural meeting will be highly beneficial for every women entrepreneur who is looking for a wonderful place to network” -- Christine Trischuk



Media Contact:

Name: Christine Trischuk

Phone: 604-825-8417

Email: info@christinetrischuk.com