Entrepreneur Chad Mureta’s New Book “App Empire” Shows Others How to Make Money With Apps

App entrepreneur and millionaire Chad Mureta announces the March release of his new book "App Empire: Make Money, Have a Life, and Let Technology Work for You." The book shares Mureta's secrets of how anyone can build a mobile apps empire without big capital or technical knowledge of how to make an app. The mobile app developer started with nothing and now owns three app companies with 46 apps totaling more than 2.5 million in revenue.



As mobile computing and social networking continue to grow, they have fueled a multi-billion dollar industry in application development. More than 21 billion apps have been downloaded for Apple and Android devices alone and the market is expected to reach 30 billion dollars annually over the next few years.



As the founder of Empire Apps and co-founder of T3 Apps and Best Apps, Chad Mureta took an entrepreneurial spirit and turned it into a multimillion dollar business without any tech experience. Now, Mureta is sharing his secrets in his new book “App Empire: Make Money, Have a Life, and Let Technology Work for You.” “This new mobile apps economy holds untold rewards for anyone with an entrepreneurial spirit,” said Mureta. “I wanted to share what I know and show that it doesn’t take big money or a technology background to be a part of the mobile app revolution and build your own app empire.”



“App Empire” offers the secrets to building wealth by designing, creating and marketing successful iPhone apps and Android apps as well as those for the iPad and Blackberry. The book dissects how to choose winning app ideas, get thousands of downloads a day, navigate the app store market and monetize an app network with multiple streams of income.



While recuperating from a devastating car accident in 2009, Mureta discovered the possibilities of the emerging app market while experimenting with his iPhone. Now almost three years later, he has spearheaded the development and marketing of 46 apps, which have been downloaded over 35 million times worldwide, earning Mureta millions in app revenue. “My book shows everyone how to create an app empire from nothing, control their own destiny and lead the lifestyle they desire” said Mureta. For more information, please visit http://www.chadmureta.com



