Entrepreneur Proves Medical Transportation Can Drive Anyone Into Big Business

If you ask Joel where the future of big business opportunities lie, non-emergency medical transportation will be his answer. He explains why:



“For as long as the elderly population continues to swell, there will always be a growing need for non-emergency medical transportation. With private companies often being the only providers, there is a real opportunity out there for those looking to get into the industry” he says.



In fact, Joel is something of a guru in the world of medical transportation. Working with entrepreneurs from all over the country to teach others how to make it big behind the wheel, he has helped thousands of motivated people pursue their dreams of running a business.



Now, due to long-standing demand, Joel is bringing his famous seminar to the West Coast. The event, taking place at the San Jose Airport Garden Hotel on the 30th and 31st of March is guaranteed to be (excuse the cheap pun), the ultimate crash-course in the medical transportation industry.



“Attendees will be learning about the industry and its opportunities, the changing regulations as well as strategic strategies on building, maintaining, marketing and growing a business in the medical transportation sector” adds Joel.



Aside from those who may be looking to start their own transportation venture, the event is poised to be a vital coaching and enhanced training session for those already operating a successful medical transportation business.



“I often get strange looks when I tell people that there is a real opportunity for success in medical transportation” says Joel. He continues “of course, it’s always the things that don’t immediately come to mind that can actually become the most exciting. I’ve spent my entire career working with people who have turned their lives around with this business, and the opportunity remains for anyone else to do the same”.



Joel encourages early online booking. It’s the only West Coast seminar among his busy schedule – and with the event already building excitement among many, he is confident places for delegates will fill up fast.



To find out more information about the event, Joel or to book a place, please visit: http://www.mdtseminar.com/california2012.html



About Joel E. Davis

Since 2004, Joel has been helping motivated entrepreneurs to start, build, expand, streamline, and increase profitability in their NEMT businesses. In working with clients from all across the country, he believes, with all certainty, that a real opportunity exists across the United States.



Joel started with humble beginnings and grew his business into a very lucrative and prosperous venture. His busi-ness transformed from a one-man operation into a fleet of vehicles that serviced his NEMT market as well as local businesses, airports, universities, and more through a professional transportation and courier services.



Joel now dedicates his time to teaching others how to achieve the same success. He delivers his world-renowned training via seminars, books, speeches and personal consultations.