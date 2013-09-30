Entrepreneur Releasing Custom Playing Cards

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Oh the sweetness of custom playing cards. Imagine a Poker deck of playing cards themed around Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead). Dia de los Muertos is celebrated by Latinos on November 2, with a focus on remembering their deceased loved ones. In recent years, the commemorative holiday has spread across the globe.



Designer and Printmaker Matthew Rodela has developed the concept of poker cards with a themed design for the holiday. Currently he has a running campaign on Kickstarter. Rodela already has experience designing, creating and shipping poker decks of cards. He is an experienced artist with a MFA from CSULB in Printmaking. In recent months, he designed four poker decks for his game night with friends.



With all the fun he's had playing the limited edition cards, he now wants to make his concept available for other poker fans, and it can happen with help.



Kickstarter is a crowd-funding source which has enabled countless entrepreneurs like Rodela to fund their projects. However, the funding window ends on October 5. Based upon the way Kickstarter campaigns work, if the funding goal is not met, then all pledged funds go back to the supporters.



This would disappoint a number of people, including avid poker players who are tired of the standard deck. If funding does go through, the experienced designer anticipates releasing other styles of playing cards in the future.



Over 30 backers have pledged their help in the hopes that their support will help Rodela's dream come true.



Shuffling a deck of cards has never been sweeter. It has never provided more fun and enjoyment for the players – until now! The custom deck imagined by Rodela includes 54 cards, featuring the late Heath Ledger as Joker. They also include a certificate of authenticity from the artists and designers. The 2.5X3.5 cards come in linen, and include a case.



In order for this creative installation of cards to become available; card players, those who celebrate the holiday, shops that carry playing cards and games, and anyone who would like to back this project can do so by selecting a donation amount that they can comfortably contribute to the Kickstarter project. In exchange, they will receive the fresh off-the-printer card series in various quantities and packaging.



Time is running out! Backers are needed before the deadline hits. To pledge support, visit the dedicated Kickstarter page at http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/844263803/day-of-the-dead-54-card-poker-deck-dia-de-los-muer.