Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- SINGAPORE $110,000 - In case you suffer from shaving irritation, blocked pores and ingrown hairs, this start-up entrepreneur is creating an improved way to re-skin you.



Joshua Thia has launched a campaign on a crowdfunding platform Indiegogo for a product called Skin Edge Technology. It's a simple looking piece of tool that simply exfoliates the user. It’s made out of stainless steel and white plastic.



Joshua states “the secret to its effectiveness lies in its patented S.E.M.G.T laser forged blades that exfoliate the skin with precision micro grooves compared to normal scrubs and creams”.



Thia says that he used to suffer from "daily skin irritation from shaving and weather" and the portable product he's perfecting will give its users “a new skin experience”. He also said that Skin Edge Technology users would save a lot of money since the blades never need to be changed on a regular basis.



Joshua is seeking an amount of $110,000, for research and development into an improved exfoliator that combines the patented S.E.M.G.T laser forged blade with other non-invasive skin technology. He said that the current 20 billion dollar skin-care industry may be set to grow into a 114 billion dollar industry by 2015.



It's worth noting that a number of innovative ways to give users better looking skin have been blocked. Products such as Preparation H with BioDyne were banned from being sold in the US, not because it caused problems on anyone, but because the FDA said the company was not able to prove its effectiveness.



To make a crowdfunding donation and claim the limited edition perk exclusive only to indiegogo funders Click Here



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