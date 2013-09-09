Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Tim Levy unveils his strategy for fast, effective and efficient business launches. His new book titled "The Entrepreneurial Handbook" demonstrates how to put together and manage a Global Dynamic Team to get the job done on time when launching a new product or service. Levy makes no apologies for growing up in a home where his CEO father sat with other captains of industry at the family dinner table. From this background, and with a keen curiosity and life-long interest in computers and technology, Tim Levy has founded numerous businesses, had hits and misses, and now shares his experience and insights at his speaking engagements, through one on one coaching and in his books.



"The Entrepreneurial Handbook" shows how to use the Internet to find and manage a creative team. By now everyone has heard of websites like Fiverr and eLance. Many who will benefit from Levy's new book have probably tried these websites. One trick he shows is how to pick good, honest and creative people who can do a job right. Another trick he demonstrates shows how to be able to manage projects efficiently and bring everything together at the right time.



Tim Levy sees the Internet as a force that allows everyone to leverage their abilities to the greatest individual benefit. For someone just venturing into their first business, "The Entrepreneurial Handbook" offers coaching on how to deal the inevitable success and failures, both large and small, in bringing a new product or service to market. For the experienced entrepreneur who may be cautious of using workers they never meet, some of whom may be on the other side of the world, Levy offers valuable tools for choosing, managing and motivating these workers.



Tim Levy says of his new book, "The Entrepreneurial Handbook will probably confirm a few natural suspicions someone would have before attempting to build a global dynamic team. The most important thing I can convey is that what most people want, anywhere in the world, is to be doing work that is useful. An entrepreneur with confidence can use these new sites that bring creative people together and create a fulfilling experience for himself and his team."



"The Entrepreneurial Handbook" is available by going to http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00BSWA9H8



About Tim Levy

Tim Levy is an author, speaker, consultant and coach. He works with CEOs and entrepreneurs on clarity, strategy and mindset. He routinely speaks for peak organizations like Vistage International, CEOSpace International and Secret Knock. He has a particular focus on web technology and digital content including books, CDs, online training and broadcast television. He is the author of several non-fiction books focusing on business strategy and personal growth, and in addition has written children's books as well.



CONTACT

Tim Levy

Austin, TX

http://www.timlevy.net