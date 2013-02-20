Entrepreneurs Get Hitched to New Occupation by Using "the Wedding Planner's Handbook"

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- In a down economy, saying “I Do” to a different career isn’t always easy… until now. Entrepreneurs are getting hitched to a new occupation with the help of “The Wedding Planner’s Handbook,” a how-to guide for breaking into the wedding industry as a planner written by author and longtime successful wedding planner Kristie Santana. “The Wedding Planner’s Handbook” is priced at $37 and available for immediate download on The Wedding Planner Book website.



“I wanted to create a guide that would inspire people to pursue their dreams and take away the fear of owning your own business,” says Santana. “I've had a blast planning weddings for over 10 years, and I want to share what I've learned with others.” “The Wedding Planner’s Handbook” promises to teach wedding-planner hopefuls the basics of planning the perfect wedding, “from rehearsal to reception.”



Santana’s enthusiasm and love for the industry is on full display, as she lays out a blueprint for success in easy-to-understand fashion. A comprehensive, 125-page guide, readers learn everything from the key to converting prospects into clients to best practices for dealing with unrealistic budgets. The book also walks aspiring wedding planners through the mechanics of contracts, things to consider when working with vendors, and ultimately everything a planner must know/do to ensure a couple stays happy before, during, and after walking down the aisle.



Weddings are a billion-dollar industry, and according to Santana, top planners make upwards of $120,000 per year. “Being your own boss is an exhilarating and challenging experience,” she said. “This handbook will equip you with the business and financial savvy you’ll need to hit the ground running.”



“The Wedding Planner’s Handbook” is priced at $37 and available for immediate download on The Wedding Planner Book website. All purchases come with free lifetime updates and a 90-day money-back guarantee.



About Kristie Santana

“The Wedding Planner’s Handbook” author, Kristie Santana, is a board member of the National Association of Wedding Professionals (NAWP) and brings years of first-hand experience as a wedding planner to every page. Copies of her new guide are available for purchase on the following website (http://www.theweddingplannerbook.com/wedding-planners-handbook).



Media Contact:

Kristie Santana, Author

The Wedding Planner Book

http://www.theweddingplannerbook.com

kristie@theweddingplannerbook.com