Free Lunch Friday Proves There Is Such a Thing as a Free Lunch for Entrepreneurs & Startups

You've heard the old saying, "There's no such thing as a free lunch." Well, we are busting that myth wide open with Free Lunch Friday. FLF believes to feed our global economies we need to start by feeding our startups and entrepreneurs.



To do that we are launching FLF locations around the world where startups and entrepreneurs will gather on the last Friday of every month for real human interaction and community. Our first two locations will launch on Jan. 25, 2013, in Los Angeles and Detroit.



“I guess for me, this was just how I was raised - to take care of the people who take care of you. And why not do it over good food, good people, and few hungry startups and entrepreneurs?” Danny Beckett Jr., Co-Founder, FLF



Free Lunch Friday (FLF) is a non-profit built to provide community, content, connections and access to capital to the hungry startups and entrepreneurs who drive our global economies. We are here to inspire, educate, and empower.



Our vision at FLF is to create a global community of hungry startups and entrepreneurs working together to build incredible companies that drive our economies forward, provide jobs, and change the world.



"What really excites me is the unexpected results that will come from a community of hungry entrepreneurs and innovators connecting regularly to eat, drink, inspire and be inspired; the possibilities are endless." Nick Bergelt, Co-Founder, FLF



Why Startups & Entrepreneurs? That's easy! FLF believes that startup-fueled economies are the future. Why? It’s simple, startups and the entrepreneurs that lead them are the key drivers. To stay competitive, we must foster and encourage the risk takers who push to create new innovations each day. We must support the entrepreneurs willing to embrace failure and treat it as a challenge.



FLF, having already run Free Lunch Fridays in Michigan under the guidance of Danny Beckett Jr., FLF Co-Founder and Board Chair, is confident that by bringing entrepreneurs, experts, customers, investors and partners together on a monthly basis at locations around the world, we can develop a model of support that will foster both this generation and the next.



FLF is partnering with Local Startup Communities and startup organizations to create a comprehensive support system for startups. Through these collaboration and friendships, we will provide the connections, support, education and funding that will feed hungry entrepreneurs for years to come.



“There are now 30 statewide Startup America Regions, with more being added soon,” said Donna Harris, Managing Director of Startup Regions for the Startup America Partnership. “By connecting all of the local communities within these states to each other, entrepreneurial leaders have visibility to interesting ideas from across the country, such as Free Lunch Friday, and can opt to replicate any of them if they think doing so will help advance their startup ecosystem.”



From weekly FLF talks that get pushed out to thefreelunchfriday.com, for free, to monthly in-person community, FLF is here to inspire, educate, and empower a global community of hungry startups and entrepreneurs.



Before you know it, FLF will be in your community.



Our first FLF locations will launch on Jan 25th in LA, DC, and Detroit. To see a map of planned FLF locations for 2013 please go to www.thefreelunchfriday.com and click on a location to learn more. If you do not see a location please contact us to consider a location in your community.



You can also sign up to be an FLF leader, a speaker, sponsor through our new website. It takes a variety of people and roles to make it all work and we’re working to bring everyone to the table.



How about you? Hungry? Thirsty? Seeking community? Join the FLF community of startups and entrepreneurs and help us change the world.



About Free Lunch Friday

Free Lunch Friday (FLF) is a non-profit with a simple goal; to provide community, content, connections and access to capital to the hungry startups and entrepreneurs who drive our economy.