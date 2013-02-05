Entrepreneurship Excellence Awards Nominations Invited by Brands Academy

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- After the huge success of its first edition last year, Brands Academy, one of the leading brand management and advisory firms in Asia, has now issued a Call for Nominations for the second edition of its highly acclaimed and much coveted Entrepreneurship Excellence Awards. The annual ceremony, which is scheduled to be held in the month of August 2013 in Mumbai, India, will recognize the efforts and achievements of the best of entrepreneurs who conjure up ways to improve upon the prospects of their business while generating employment opportunities and contributing to the country’s economy.



According to Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Vice President - Marketing, Brands Academy, “Our endeavor through Entrepreneurship Excellence Awards is to honor the enduring spirit of daring individuals who have been exceptionally effective in their respective business domains. We want to showcase the achievements of these visionary entrepreneurs to motivate others and encourage them to strive for excellence.”



Anupam Kher, noted actor, author and motivational speaker, was the chief guest who gave away the entrepreneur awards to all the winners of the first edition of the Brands Academy Entrepreneurship Excellence Awards, which was conducted in association with IBN7, one of India’s leading TV News Channels. The awards ceremony was held at the best business hotel in Western India, Four Points by Sheraton, Navi Mumbai.



“The key criteria that we look for in entrepreneurs who have been nominated for the Entrepreneurship Excellence Awards, is the ability to outthink competitors and come up trumps especially when the chips are down, a key trait that every entrepreneur has to have to be able to make it. These awards are meant for real life winners who have been out-of-the-box thinkers in their respective domains and have devised winning strategies to get their business on the right track,” added Mr. Kumar.



The last year’s winners of Entrepreneurship Excellence Awards included Ankur Bhatia (Executive Director, Bird Group’s Amadeus India), Sushil Mantri (Chairman, Mantri Developers), Kailash Katkar and Sanjay Katkar (Founder Directors Quickheal Technologies), Ms. Apurva Purohit (CEO, Music Broadcast Pvt. Ltd. popularly known as Radio City, 91.1 FM), Raghav Podar (Director, Podar Education Group), Rajiv Kumar Vij (MD & CEO, CarzOnRent India), Dr. Mukesh Batra (Founder & CMD, Dr. Batra's Positive Health Clinic), Moti Panjabi (CMD, Rama Group), Harpreet Singh Chadha (MD, The BrewMaster), Rajesh Soiru Dempo, (MD, The Crown Goa), Bhupendra Chaudhary (CEO & MD, Widex India), Dr. Sanjit Paul (CEO & MD, Platinum Hospital), Saranam Narendra Kumar (Executive Director, Apex Solution), Sachin Mishra (Director, Aryaa Interiors), Sanjay and Shammy Choraria (Owners & Partners, Chola Apparels), Jeffry Prakash Crasta (CEO, Crystal Clear Hospitality), Vikas Bhagat (Founder & CEO, eMind Technologies), Gaurav P. Shetty (MD, Goldflinch Hotels), Pritam Agrawal (Director, Hello Kids Education India), Sushil Agrawal (MD, Madhya Advertising), Er. Samir Tripathi (CMD, Medhaj Techno Concept), Ashif Shah and Vivek Pathak (Directors, Nips School of Hotel Management), Abhra Pratip Ray (Director - Academics, Rays Academy), Sendhil Kumar (Director, SilverLake Infomation System), Gopal Krishna Shetty (CMD, Swathi Hospitality and Services), Varun Kakkar (Head Operations, TCC Paints), , Abhishek Chadha (MD, The Karighars) and Harshad B. Jahagirdar (Founder & CEO Virtuosity).



“We were pleasantly surprised with the enthusiastic response we received for the first edition of the Entrepreneurship Excellence Awards. We’re expecting even better response this year as there has been a lot of interest from entrepreneurs across India to showcase their achievements to the whole world,” concluded Mr. Kumar.



About Brands Academy Pvt. Ltd.

Brands Academy is one of the top brand management consultancies in India that offers a plethora of branding services including design and development of brand strategy and brand architecture, brand name development, market research and implementation of brand positioning and brand repositioning campaigns to corporate, start-ups and NGOs. Brands Academy's extensive experience in corporate branding extends into several industries spanning both consumer and business to business (B2B) domains. Brands Academy has a client list of over 70 companies and a portfolio of over 120 brands. As one of the leading branding companies in India, Brands Academy team has the requisite hands-on experience in development and management of brands that are successful and leaders in their own segments. For more information, please log on to the official website of Brands Academy



About BIG Research Pvt. Ltd.



BIG Research Pvt. Ltd. is one of the leading market research companies in India providing cutting edge marketing research and brand promotion services to business organizations of all sizes. Its mission is to provide its customers with valid, reliable, and actionable information so that they can make informed business decisions. The company has clients both from public as well as private sector. Apart from in-house research projects on various industry segments, BIG Research specializes in undertaking customized research projects specially commissioned to unveil crucial business insights as per the specific requirements of its clients. For more information, please log on to the official website of BIG Research



For media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Ishika Sarin

Ph: +919310124397

Email: ishikasarin@gmail.com

Company Name: Brands Academy (INDIA)

Address/Location: C-25, Stellar IT Park, Noida, UP, INDIA

Website: http://EntrepreneurshipExcellence.in