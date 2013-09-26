Entrust the Care of Your Teeth to Salt Lake City Dentists at Platinum Dental Care

Murray, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Salt Lake City teeth whitening at Platinum Dental Care is just one among the many varied dental procedures that the clinic offers. It boasts of a team of expert dentists who have great credentials and reliable experience when it comes to handling any dental problem.



Platinum Dental Care has the best Salt Lake City dentists to treat all sorts of teeth related problems. Besides offering relief from dental issues, the clinic also offers a plethora of cosmetic dentistry procedures to help alleviate the overall looks of the patients and make them feel more confident about themselves.



Some of the expert Salt Lake City dentists at this clinic are Dr. William D. Burns who has been named one of the top 10 dentists in Utah for more than 10 years, Dr. Juan Chavez and Dr. Eggett, a member of the Utah Dental Association, the American Dental Association and the Academy of General Dentistry.



They examine their patients thoroughly by getting to know about their health history and get to the root of the problem so that the best possible treatment solutions can be offered to them. The clinic uses state of the art dentistry tools such as natural-looking porcelain veneers, composite fillings, dental crowns, implants, bridges, etc. Moreover, they accept all major insurances and plans that have been formulated for the monetary benefit of patients.



Besides the Salt Lake City teeth whitening procedure, cosmetic bonding, gum lifts and porcelain veneers, all of which give smile makeovers to patients, making them look like a million dollars, the cosmetic dentistry procedures at Platinum Dental Care include:



- Crowns

- Implants

- Full mouth restorations

- Bridges

- Orthodontics



Expert treatments provided for dental problems include:



- Root canal

- Periodontal disease

- White fillings

- Pediatric dentistry

- Dentures

- TMJ pain and headaches

- Snoring and sleep apnea



“This has been the best visit I have ever had to a dental practice. Seriously, I will never go anywhere else!” says Felicia.



About Platinum Dental Care

The dentists at Platinum Dental Care have been recognized as the top dentists in Utah having more than 30 years of trusted experience. Their locations in Salt Lake City and Provo Utah, have transformed many lives with skilled artistry and expertise. The staff works closely with the patients to determine the most effective and appealing dental treatment to fit individual needs.



Media Contact:Dr. Chavez

Name: Platinum Dental Utah

Email: Murray@PlatinumDentalUtah.com

Location Murray Office

279 E 5900 S ste #200

Murray, UT 84107

Phone: 801-293-1234

Website – http://www.platinumdentalutah.com