Entry Level Computer Science Jobs on the Rise Nationally

Columbia, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- There’s good news for college graduates seeking entry level computer science jobs in the United States. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statics, computer and information research scientist jobs are expected to grow by 19 percent from 2010 to 2020 with a median pay of $50 per hour. Computer and information specialists create new ways for businesses and consumers to use computers to save time and money.



The median salary for IT professionals in 2010 was well over $100,000 a year for college graduates with aprofessional degree.Computer science jobs are rewarding and challenging careers and they’re recession proof. In fact, when the economy became unstable a few years ago, computer scientists were the only professionals that weren’t laid off in large numbers.



As long as computers and technology exist,IT professionals throughout the world will maintain job security. The best thing about computer science degree jobs is they are plentiful. The Bureau of Labor statistics reports that computer and information research scientists are likely to enjoy excellent job prospects as many companies report difficulties finding a sufficient number of these highly skilled workers.



Unfortunately, the best and highest paying computer science jobs are reserved for college graduates at the Ph.D. level. Those members of the IT community earn upwards of $200,000 a year. Graduates with a master’s degree also earn a lot of money over the long term as they enjoy salary increases that are commiserate with their experience.



