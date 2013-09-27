ENV2 - Empower Network Version 2 Is Ready for the Big Launch

Sydney, New South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- The blogosphere has never seen anything like this and it is not going to anytime soon. The ENV2 – Empower Network Version 2 claimed to be the best blogging platform till date is indeed a brand new treat for bloggers around the globe. What is so special about this highly anticipated blogging tool is that it makes blogging accessible to the masses. In other words, anyone with a passion for writing and with a vision can become a successful blogger.



This blogging platform makes blogging super fun and super easy! It is designed to render a click and post mechanism which makes updating via posts, pictures and videos extremely convenient. It is SEO enriched and bound to bring more attention in the form of sales. It is clearly a bloggers best friend! What more can a blogger ask for.



Best blogging platform the ENV2 – Empower Network Version 2 didn’t come out of thin air. The inventors took two solid years in the making to ensure every bit of detail is looked into and every little market gap is filled. Word press, which has been such a popular name among bloggers suffered minor problems, all of which are taken care of in this latest blogger’s delight. To be released on 11th October 2013, this is probably going to take the blogging and the online marketing world by storm given the edge it is going to provide.



The mobile audio and video broadcasting feature of this blogging platform is just the icing on the cake. To know more about the potentially lucrative best blogging platform, log onto http://version2.howtogetpaidblogging.com/



Media Contact

Victoria Cavallo (Director)

Victoria Cavallo - Sydney Australia 2069

Reach Property Pty Ltd

+61 416 222 146

victoria@aussieentrepreneurmum.com