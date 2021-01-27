Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Enveric Biosciences, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Enveric Biosciences directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Enveric Biosciences, Inc. develops evidence-based cannabinoid products and combination therapies cure effects of cancer treatment. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $42.99 million in 2018 to $39.91 million in 2019, and that its normalized Loss declined from $13.1 million in 2018 to $6.91 million in 2019.



Shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) closed on January 26, 2021, at $4.30 per share.



