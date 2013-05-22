Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) shares over potential securities laws violations by Envestnet and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) concerning whether a series of statements regarding Envestnet’s business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Envestnet Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $123.18 million in 2011 to $157.27 million in 2012 while its Net Income declined from $7.61 million in 2011 to $1.40 million in 2012.



Shares of Envestnet Inc grew from $9.83 per share in October 2011 to as high as $18.89 per share on April 10, 2013.



On May 21, 2013, NYSE:ENV shares closed at $20.95 per share.



