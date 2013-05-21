Enviro Concepts Opens Brand New State of the Art 3M Aqua Pure Showroom

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Enviro Concepts, a premier provider of water purification and filtration equipment, is pleased to announce that it recently opened a state of the art 3M Aqua Pure showroom. Now, people can see first-hand the quality water systems available from one of the most popular brands around.



One example of the kinds of systems showcased by 3M Aqua Pure is the Aqua Pure Reverse Osmosis system. Designed for commercial use, this is a system that produces consistent, recipe quality water that’s perfect for serving beverages and maintaining efficient equipment operations. It can support production volumes of up to 600 gallons per day. This is just one of many impressive items worth checking out at the showroom.



On top of the new 3M Aqua Pure showroom, Enviro Concepts features a wide variety of water systems in Deerfield Beach for sale. Among the products and services available, customers can find reverse osmosis, UV sterilization, water purification, water softening, and water filtration. According to a spokesperson for the company, “We are committed to providing our customers with the latest and most efficient water filtration equipment available.” With free estimates, 24/7 emergency service, and great customer service, the company has positioned itself as one of the leaders in the field of water systems.



About Enviro Concepts

Since 1994, Enviro Concepts has worked tirelessly to realize its primary mission of building a platform for pure water that the entire public can enjoy. The company features the very latest makes and models of efficient water filtration systems for both residential and commercial customers. For both quality of life improvements and enhancements to the functioning of equipment, it’s a great time to see how water purification can help. For more detail please visit, http://www.enviroconcepts.net/.