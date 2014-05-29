Cobham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Environet now brings successful Japanese knotweed eradication from commercial and residential sites throughout UK. Environet removes Japanese knotweed via most advance technical expertise, professional motivated team and patented equipment. They further provide an insurance backed guarantee Japanese knotweed removal to clients which are underwritten by Lloyd’s of London for up to 10 years.



Environet holds expertise in removing Knotweed, that are the great threat to the property and building.It damages buildings and structures and further prevents the sale of the infested property. It can also create a legal dispute with the neighbour.Environet understands this and offers hands on help for the effective eradication of this. The physical removal and the herbicide treatment of Japanese knotweed are available. Environet ensures clients about the total eradication of Japanese knotweed. This eradication is either completely removed knotweed from the site or property or completely killed them.



Talking more about the Japanese Knotweed, one of the representatives from the company stated,“Japanese knotweed (Fallopia japonica) is a non-native invasive plant that appears in spring and can grow by up to 10cm a day, producing white flowers around September or October time. Japanese knotweed removal is therefore vital to stop the spread of this aggressive plant. Whilst it is lush green in colour with a stem that can appear to look like bamboo, Japanese knotweed must not be confused with other herbaceous plants. Japanese knotweed is a serious problem for developers and their professional advisors, for contractors, home owners and landlords. Environet can help with Japanese knotweed removal.”



They also help people who are in need of professional advice regarding Japanese Knotweed for their property.They assist and guide the clients to fight against the Japanese Knotweed.



About Environet

Environet is a famous Japanese knotweed removal company.They offer Japanese knotweed removal services via advance technology, patented equipment and motivated professionals. They offer Japanese knotweed removal services both in commercial and residential sites.They offers the best insurance backed guarantee (IBG) which is underwritten by A-rated Lloyd's of London.They have successfully removed Japanese Knotweed from commercial and residential sites throughout UK.



For more information’s, please visit http://www.environetuk.com