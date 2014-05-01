Environet Specialises in Japanese Knotweed Removal

Cobham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Environet specialise in Japanese knotweed removal. Our patented equipment and guaranteed removal method eradicates Japanese knotweed and ensures it is permanently removed from your property. Our Japanese knotweed removal service offers the best insurance backed guarantee (IBG) underwritten by A-rated Lloyd's of London.



It’s back with a vengeance and this time it could be personal. It’s been seen in gardens and on building land. It’s been in a Matt cartoon on the front page of The Daily Telegraph. It’s probably not very far from wherever you are. Japanese knotweed, Fallopian japonica, is sprouting again, all over the UK in the Spring sunshine, and has been spotted by all the usual suspects:-



-Homeowners – concerned about selling their property

-Buyers – worried the house they fancy will be overrun and deemed un-mortageable

-Developers – looking to get on with their big, new project

-Surveyors – reporting the bad news to the bank or building society

-Estate Agents – anxious about holding a sale together

-Quantity surveyors – urgently requiring a price for its removal

-Lenders – worried about their property portfolios

-Journalists – looking to fill a column or two



About Environet

However, here at Knotweed HQ we’re never fazed by a new sighting. We see more than most. Not a day goes by without us traipsing through dead brown canes, nearly twice our height, or new asparagus like tips peeping through the undergrowth.



Contact Us



Enquiries: 01932 807 304

By Email: expert @ environetuk.com

Head Office and South East:

Pyramid House, 33 Leigh Hill Road

Cobham, Surrey, KT11 2HU - Tel: 01932 868700