New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- The increasing incidences of personnel deaths, injuries to workers, and environmental contamination in the form of water pollution, oil spills, and air pollution have driven governments around the world to take strict policies towards ensuring worker and ecological safety in major industries like construction, power, manufacturing, oil & gas, mining, and transportation. These major concerns have influenced the demand in the market globally.



Market Drivers



Increasing environmental concern globally has given a boost to the environmental compliance regulations in many nations. These regulations had a positive influence on the Environment, Health and Safety market. Increasing incidence of injuries caused due to industrial accidents in many hazardous industries such as iron & steel, chemical, nuclear facilities and oil and gas plants is expected to boost the growth in the market. There is a rise in demand for the Environment, Health and Safety Software in the market owing to the presence of several IT companies, and increasing investments in the same by foreign investors.



Regional Outlook



The global Environment, Health and Safety market is dominated by the European region, followed by Asia Pacific and North America. The North American region is expected to account for the fastest growth over the forecast period, due to the rising growth of key end-use industries, like construction, oil & gas, and telecom, among others.



Emerging economies like Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific provide huge growth potential for the Environment, Health, and Safety market in the near future. Additionally, the shifting of production facilities of major companies in Europe and U.S. to Asia Pacific, for capitalizing on low production costs and high demand, is projected to boost the growth of the Environment, Health and Safety market in the region.



Key participants include Enablon, Intelex, SAP, ETQ, Enviance, Gensuite, Velocityehs, Cority, Verisk 3E and Sphera Solutions.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Computer Vision System market according to Component, Professionals, Application, End-user, and Region:



Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Solutions

Environment Compliance

Energy and carbon management

Cost management

Quality and risk assessment

Data analytics

Services

Auditing

Testing and monitoring

Certification

Training

Implementation

Analytics

Consulting

Project Management

Others



Professionals type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Managers

Hygienists/Inspectors

Business/Financial advisers

HR Professionals

Specialty occupation representatives

Others



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Industrial Waste Management

Medical & Pharmaceutical Waste Management

Waste Water Management



End-user Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Energy & Mining

Chemical & Petrochemical

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Construction

Others



The global Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) market is categorized into several leading geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the market, more essentially, in the global market that is spread across the major regions of the world. Under this section of the report, the global Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) market presence across the major regions in terms of the global market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels has been analyzed.



Highlights of the TOC:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rise in the number of accidents in industries like the Mining sector

4.2.2.2. Rigid government regulations on environmental protection and occupational safety

4.2.2.3. Increased awareness about EHS among organizations and employees

4.2.2.4. The rise in investment in this sector

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Complex rules and standards

4.2.3.2. Developments in Internet of Things [IoT] and predictive analytics

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price Trend Analysis



Continue…



