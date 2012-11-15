Environmental Activist Goran Pinjusic Started Kiteboat Building Through the "I Love the Planet" Charity Association

Pula, Croatia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- Goran Pinjusic is a Croatian promoter of Kiteboating ecology solutions and environmental projects. He is one of founders of I Love the Planet, a nonprofit ecological and nongovernmental organization. He is a designer of the radically new kiteboat concept and donates his time to the I Love the Planet charity association for kiteboat building.



Kite sailing technical solutions are not sufficiently presented to the public, so Pinjusic has set out to prove that this technology can be used as a navigational method the same or in a better way than classic sailing methods. “The power to weight ratio is much higher in a kiteboat than in a traditional sailboat,” he explains.



The boat will run on 100 percent kite wind energy with a zero carbon footprint in order to draw attention to the existing ecological kite sail technical solutions for boats.



About the I Love the Planet Association

The non-profit organization I Love the Planet is an international initiative with Croatian origins. To implement planet ecology protection measures as effectively and efficiently as possible, I Love the Planet has established an international network of project partners and representatives who act on behalf of I Love the Planet in their countries. The eco-kiteboat project is here to promote existing ecological solutions, ecological awareness, environmental protection, and helps to maintain healthy living oceans and seas on our planet Earth.



An Dylon

I Love the Planet Association

andy@f5web.com

Pula, Croatia

http://www.ilove-the-planet.org