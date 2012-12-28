Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Reno environmental attorney Kirk C. Johnson has been ethically certified and is now an official member of the Attorney Guide legal family. Kirk C. Johnson maintains an extensive knowledge of all aspects of civil litigation in Nevada. With the firm of Robertson, Johnson, Miller & Williamson Kirk works on a diverse array of legal matters, often involving legalities like environmental impact and protections. As a member of Attorney Guide Kirk is fully ethically certified and guaranteed to have no negative ethical judgments or disciplinary actions over an extensive legal career.



With Robertson, Johnson, Miller & Williamson, Kirk maintains a thriving commercial property, real estate and corporate law practice that is available to Reno residents as well as corporate and business clients. Kirk has authored successful appeals to Nevada Supreme Court in several high profile cases. Kirk is licensed to practice law in Nevada, Arizona and Colorado. In addition to various state bar associations, Kirk is a current member of the Nevada Justice Association, the American Association of Justice and the Western Trial Lawyers Association.



About Kirk C Johnson

Kirk C. Johnson has been practicing law in Reno since 1991 and has an extensive track record of effective legal counsel as an environmental attorney as well as a civic lawyer. In addition to ensuring Kirk has no ethical violations in his record, the Attorney Guide ethical certification ensures Kirk has received positive feedback from multiple clients. Attorney Guide will continue to check every sixty days to ensure Kirk C. Johnson lives up to the strict guidelines concerning the ethical certification process.



