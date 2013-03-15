Environmental Compliance Group Provides Needed Consulting Services on Environmental Problems

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Environmental Compliance Group (ECC) announces their new website (http://ecgtexas.com/), giving clients and potential clients access to their asbestos inspection and other services. ECG is a Texas State-Licensed Asbestos Consulting Agency approved for use in complying with Texas state mandated guidelines for renovation or demolition permit requirements. With over twenty years experience ECG solves all aspects of asbestos and mold testing and removal.



The State Of Texas requires cities to obtain proof of asbestos inspection before issuing permits for renovation or demolition. Large corporations, hotels and demolition companies need the services provided by ECG, not only for permit requirements, but also for consulting on options to assure compliance with other State and Federal regulations. Molds, especially "Black Mold", detection and removal are another specialty service of ECG. Testing procedures are available to begin within 24 hours.



All personnel of ECG possess current appropriate licenses and certifications. ECG also provides numerous other environmental services, among them EPA assessments, lead-based paint surveys, indoor air quality assessments, underground storage tank testing and removal and stormwater permitting.



