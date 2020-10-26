Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- Global Environmental Consulting Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts to 2023



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Environmental Consulting Market: AECOM, Fluor Corporation, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, John Wood Group and others.



Executive Summary:



Environmental consulting facilitates the end-user to manage necessary compliances owing to the rise in recognition of climate change and environmental damage. Additionally, the companies require the consultant to reduce the damage caused by their operations to surrounding environments. Some of the major areas of environmental consulting applications are: environmental management system, geotechnical, green claims and contaminated claims.



Furthermore, the environmental consulting services provide numerous goods and services. The environmental consulting services market is bifurcated into, site remediation consulting services, water and waste management consulting services, environment management, compliance and due diligence and others environmental consulting services.



The global environmental consulting market has showcased the high growth during the previous years and projections are made that the market would rise progressively in the forecasted years i.e., 2019 to 2023. The global environmental consulting market is predicted to augment owing to rising urbanization, surging consumer awareness, growth in smart cities spending, increase in electronic waste, initiative to save environment and growth in stringent environmental laws.



Conversely, the growth of global environmental consulting market would be negatively impacted by various challenges. Some of the foremost challenges faced by the market are systems and information technology interruption and lack of trained experts.



Moreover, some of the latest trends in the market are: rise in carbon emission, decline in fossil fuel and government initiatives and regulations.



