Environmental Friendly Processing to Boost the Global Natural Fibers Market with CAGR of 1.26% by 2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2021 -- Natural fibers are extensively used in home and industrial textiles due to the comfort they provide. They are also gaining popularity as they are less harmful to the environment. QY Research has recently published a report titled "Global (United States, European Union and China) Natural Fibers Market Research Report 2019-2025" predicting the growth and opportunities that lie in the market. According to the report, the global natural fibers market was worth US$53.9 bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$61.2 bn by the end of 2025, registering a CAGR of 1.26 % between 2019 and 2025.



Better Durability to Boost the Demand for Natural Fibers in Global Market



Natural fibers are primarily preferred by customers as they are comfortable compared to synthetic fibers and are non-allergic to skin. They have the ability to absorb moisture thus, making it apt for absorbing sweat and heat. Manmade fibers make the skin prone to allergy or irritation, which does not occur in the case of natural fibers. Thus, natural fibers are in high demand for the production of intimate clothing items. In addition, seams hold tighter in natural fibers and hence they are easier to sew and cost effective. This also improves its durability and wash and wear properties, making fashion a more sustainable choice.



As they are made up from natural sources such as plants and animals, they are easier to source and have a lesser carbon footprint as compared to artificially produced ones. Their porous structure also makes natural fibers suitable for cool clothing for summer.



Natural fibers do have some restrains such as it shrinks due to lack of resilience, doesn't provide a variety of colours, and isn't elastic in nature. These properties are likely to hamper its growth during the forecast period.



Apparel Industry as the Largest Industry to Boost Natural Fibers Demand



The apparel industry is one of the largest industry in the globe. Due to global commercialization and internet influence, numerous brands have emerged in the apparel industry, thus boosting the demand for apparels. Apparel segment is therefore, likely to rise in demand during the forecast period.



Concentration of Largest Consumer Base to Bolster Demand in North America



North America is expected to lead the global market as this region. It has the maximum influence on the clothing industry due to concentration of biggest apparel brands in the world. This region has the highest number of apparel manufactures that feed large number of consumers. China is also expected to rise in competition as this region has availability of resource and cheap labour.



Louis Dreyfus Company is a part of BCI (Better Cotton Initiative) to prove itself as a key player in the drive for sustainable cotton. The partnership allows them to help local farmers and save water. Other key players are also engaging in sustainable methods to minimize the impact on environment.



The key players operating in the global (United States, European Union and China) Natural Fibers Market are XPCC, China National Cotton Group, Louis Dreyfus, Hunan Yinhua, Shandong Binzhou Nongxi, Barnhardt Natural Fibers Group, Grasim Industries Limited, Chinatex, and Ruyi Group.



