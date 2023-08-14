Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software Market Is in Huge Demand : CH2M, Everbridge, Palantir Technologies, AON

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2023 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2028" provides latest updates and strategic steps taken by competition along with growth estimates of market size. The Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software Market report gives clear visions how the research and estimates are derived through primary and secondary sources considering expert opinion, patent analysis, latest market development activity and other influencing factors.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are

Ambiental (United Kingom), Bigtincan (United States), Badger Software (United Kingdom), CH2M (United States), Everbridge (United States), Palantir Technologies (United States), AON (United Kingdom), KatRisk (United Kingdom), Pasi (Italy), Stonex (Italy), Mike (Denmark)



Market Overview of Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software

The EHM software includes tools, such as automated investigations, real-time trending, and root cause analysis, which help the government to identify high-risk areas to be affected and provide aid to the affected area. There is an increasing need to reduce environmental pollution to mitigate emerging health issues such as bronchitis, asthma, and COPD. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) report in 2019, in 15 countries, which emit the most greenhouse gas emissions, the health impacts of air pollution are estimated to cost more than 4% of their GDP.



Market Trends

- The increasing concerns related to health, various countries have started adopting numerous ways to protect the environment



Drivers

- Surging demand for environmental pollution and a rise in government policies and regulations to protect the environment



Challenges

- Limited availability of technical skillset



Opportunities

- The advent of advanced technologies, such as big data, predictive analytics, deep learning, and machine learning, will enhance EHM software to predict environmental hazards in advance in a region to mitigate the risk and losses associated with the hazard



The Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Automated Investigations, Real-time Trending, Root Cause Analysis), Application (Government, Construction, Logistics, Telecom, Others), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise), Enterprise Size (Small and medium-sized enterprises, Large enterprises)



Regions Covered in the Global Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software market analysis from 2023 to 2030 to identify the prevailing Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software market opportunities.

- Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

- Porter's five forces analysis highlights buyers' and suppliers' potency to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

- An in-depth analysis of the Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

- Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

- The report includes an analysis of the regional and global Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



