Environmental Health Trust Announces Five Winners in Its Third Annual Jackson Hole Campaign for Safer Wireless Student Ad Contest

The Environmental Health Trust recently joined Jackson Hole Mayor Mark Barron, a strong leader in promoting wireless safety, to announce the names of five students who have been recognized as winners in this year's Student Art, Science and Technology Contest. The contest is held annually by Environmental Health Trust's Jackson Action team to encourage students to look more closely at the facts about wireless technology that is so prevalent in their daily lives and learn how to protect themselves from microwave exposure.



Jackson Hole schools and fairs were buzzing this year as the contest reached further into the community than ever. Elementary, Middle and Secondary Schools were visited once or twice throughout the year to spread EHT's message of how to be safer in our wireless world. Jackson Program Leader, Rachael Levitz said, "We are thrilled to have had such a wonderful response in our community this year. With the use of a microwave radiation detector, students, teachers and parents alike were surprised to see the amount and frequency of microwave radiation in their classrooms, lunchrooms, offices and homes.” The winners submitted videos that utilized peer incentive to learn the facts and practice safe phone.



For the second year in a row, 11th grade student Marena Salerno Collins garnered the 1st place winning submission entitled "Be Safe With Electromagnetic Radiation!" Her winning and informative video can be viewed on Environmental Health Trust’s You Tube page: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=43bHwjPJvZI. Marena is a student at Journeys of the Teton Science School and has been a vocal on cell phone safety for several years. In the video, Marena is seen demonstrating the strong electromagnetic radiation emanating from her cell phone in a remote location via a detector and talks about how that can impact your brain and other parts of the body. Marena demonstrates how other devices in the home emit electromagnetic radiation as well. She ends her entry by offering cell phone safety tips to her peers.



The runner up video came from a team of four students from Jackson Hole High School. Carson Meyer, Sam Swartz, Ciel Colon and Victor Perez show students how cell phones are improperly used and depict what may be the long-term effects for their errors. The team is urging fellow students that they need to see the error of their ways and not wait until it’s too late. Their video entitled "Cell Phone Radiation" seen here: http://youtu.be/3SzEXd97_s



Schools around the nation are encouraged to participate for the 2013-2014 season. More information can be found on EHT’s Schools take Action page by following this link: http://ehtrust.org/take-action/schools-take-action/



About Environmental Health Trust

Environmental Health Trust (EHT) educates individuals, health professionals and communities about controllable environmental health risks and policy changes needed to reduce those risks. Capitalizing on growing public interest in Dr. Devra Lee Davis’s popular books, When Smoke Ran Like Water, a National Book Award Finalist, The Secret History of the War on Cancer, and Disconnect: The Truth About Cell Phone Radiation, What the Industry Is Doing to Hide It, and How to Protect Your Family, the Nautilus silver medal award winner for courageous reporting, and recent documentary films, the foundation’s website is the go-to place for clear, science-based information to prevent environmentally based disease and promote health, and will have portals for the general public, children, and health professionals. For more information about getting involved in the numerous special projects spearheaded by the EHT, please log on to http://www.ehtrust.org and find EHT on Facebook