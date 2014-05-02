Environmental Heat Solutions Is Concerned About Chicago's Lack of Response to Bed Bug Problems

Purcellville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Getting rid of bed bugs doesn’t appear to be a top concern of Chicago’s, according to the evidence.



In March of 2014, bed bugs were discovered in Chicago’s Thompson Center, which is where the government is seated. A department spokeswoman assured the public that since the infestation was in a specific area only accessible to state employees, there was no danger to the public.



“This is simply incorrect,” an Environmental Heat Solutions representative was quoted as saying. “Even if bed bugs are in an ‘isolated area,’ that doesn’t mean they can’t move around with impunity. Statements like this are contributing to the current bed bug epidemic that’s sweeping the nation.”



Chicago, in general, seems to have a problem with bed bug treatment. For the second year in a row, it has been ranked the top bed bug city in the nation, according to reports released by Orkin.



“It appears that the city of Chicago isn’t doing enough to combat this problem,” the Environmental Heat Solutions representative continued.



The good news is that there are things individuals can do to prevent the spread of bed bugs. One of the best tips is to do periodic inspections for bed bugs in the home by checking the seams of mattresses and under bed skirts. Any time a person stays in a hotel, he or she should also do a complete bed bug inspection.



“Hotels are notorious for bed bugs since bed bugs can travel from place to place on a person’s clothing,” the Environmental Heat Solutions representative said. “Before going to sleep at night, a traveler needs to be vigilant in order to avoid taking home unwanted souvenirs.”



It is also advisable to not pick up free or discarded furniture, no matter how clean it looks. Bed bugs infest the houses of the elite and those stricken by poverty with equal impunity.



“Many people believe that bed bugs are related to cleanliness, and they aren’t,” the Environmental Heat Solutions representative said. “It’s all about vigilance and education.”



For more information about bed bugs and how to do a bed bug investigation, please visit: GreenBedBugSolutions.com.



About Environmental Heat Solutions

Located in Purcellville, Virginia, Environmental Heat Solutions was founded with one goal in mind: to help those suffering from bed bug infestations. They are the Washington, D.C. metro area’s bed bug specialists, offering bed bug heat treatment and canine detection services throughout Washington, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland. With many years of experience handling bed bug infestations, Environmental Heat Solutions has found heat treatment is the best approach for eliminating widespread infestations quickly, with minimal environmental impact. Environmental Heat Solutions offers a free, no-strings attached consultation to assist anyone who suspects a bed bug infestation and will provide solid answers regarding the costs in finding and eliminating the problem. For more information, please visit: http://www.greenbedbugsolutions.com/