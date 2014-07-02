Environmental Heat Solutions Seeks to Educate the Public on the Rise in Bed Bugs: From Almost Non-Existent to Common Household Problem

Purcellville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Bed bugs have become a serious problem all across the United States. In the early fifties, it seemed as though bed bugs were a thing of the past, but now it’s estimated that one out of five Americans has experienced a bed bug infestation.



“It’s a serious problem,” says an Environmental Heat Solutions representative. “The sharp spike in bed bug resurgence leaves many people frightened and confused as to why this could be happening, when few people had seen any bed bugs for almost fifty years.”



One of the major reasons for the bed bug resurgence is a lack of understanding in addition to a stigma surrounding bed bugs. Many people are unaware of what attracts bed bugs to the home, and thus assume that the people suffering from infestations must be dirty. However, this is not the case.



“Bed bugs don’t care if you’re rich, poor, clean, or dirty,” the representative from Environmental Heat Solutions went on. “We work to eradicate bed bugs in upper class and middle class neighborhoods just as much as we do in lower class ones. Bed bugs cross class lines.”



Another prominent reason for the bed bug resurgence is the banning of DDT. This pesticide is extremely useful for decimating bed bug populations, but it’s also harmful to humans as well. DDT was banned in the 1970s, as were a host of other strong pesticides.



Additionally, travel has also increased. Since more and more Americans are traveling abroad, it’s more likely that they will pick up unwanted visitors along the way. Since awareness about bed bugs is low, few people bother to check their mattresses before sleeping at a hotel. This can bring back unwanted guests.



“Bed bugs are a major problem,” the representative from Environmental Heat Solutions finished. “I believe that the biggest problem is lack of awareness surrounding this issue. Once people become aware of bed bugs and what can be done to prevent them, then we’ll all sleep sounder at night.”



About Environmental Heat Solutions

Located in Purcellville, Virginia, Environmental Heat Solutions was founded with one goal in mind: To help those suffering from bed bug infestations. They are Washington, D.C. Metro Area’s bed bug specialists, offering bed bug heat treatment and canine detection services throughout Washington, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland. With many years of experience handling bed bug infestations, Environmental Heat Solutions has found heat treatment to be the best approach for eliminating widespread infestations quickly and with minimal environmental impact. Environmental Heat Solutions offers a free, no-strings attached consultation for anybody who suspects a bed bug infestation and provide them access to definitive answers regarding the costs involved with finding and eliminating such infestations. For more information, please visit: http://www.greenbedbugsolutions.com.