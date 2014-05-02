Environmental Heat Solutions Warns That Bed Bug Cases Could Rise Due to Increase in Travel and Lack of Awareness

Purcellville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- There’s a silent epidemic that is sweeping the United States, and that epidemic is bed bugs. Due to a number of circumstances and a lack of proper education, more and more businesses and families are struggling with getting rid of bed bugs.



A study conducted back in 2010 by the National Pest Management Association and the University of Kentucky saw that 95% of pest control companies surveyed had encountered a bed bug infestation in the previous year.



“The problem is only projected to get worse,” a representative from Environmental Heat Solutions said. “It’s been estimated that bed bug infestations have tripled since 2005, putting bed bugs back in national consciousness.”



Getting rid of bed bugs is a serious matter and can be very difficult. Bed bugs have a 14 day life cycle, which means that by the time many people believe the bed bugs are gone, the new eggs hatch, and the cycle begins once again.



“Bed bugs are hard to get rid of because they like to hide, and many people don’t have the knowledge of where to find them,” the Environmental Heat Solutions representative continued. “They like to hide in cracks and crevices in walls, and even in the seams of mattresses. They’re not much bigger than a speck at the end of a pencil, so they can be difficult to see with the naked eye.”



One of the most important places to check for bed bugs, according to experts, is in hotel rooms. This is because of the amount of movement through them. Bed bugs can “hitchhike” on clothing and take up residence in mattresses. From there, they can attach to new hosts and “hitchhike” out.



“Rising rates of travel are part of the reason for the epidemic,” the Environmental Heat Solutions representative also says. “The fact that harsh pesticides like DDT have been eliminated contributes to it as well.”



Individuals who are dealing with bug infestations should consider methods like bed bug heat treatment and canine bed bug detection to remedy the problem.



“Never try to get rid of bed bugs with home remedies,” the Environmental Solutions representative warns. “It almost never works.”



About Environmental Heat Solutions

Located in Purcellville, Virginia, Environmental Heat Solutions was founded with one goal in mind: to help those suffering from bed bug infestations. They are the Washington, D.C. metro area’s bed bug specialists, offering bed bug heat treatment and canine detection services throughout Washington, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland. With many years of experience handling bed bug infestations, Environmental Heat Solutions has found heat treatment is the best approach for eliminating widespread infestations quickly, with minimal environmental impact. Environmental Heat Solutions offers a free, no-strings attached consultation to assist anyone who suspects a bed bug infestation and will provide solid answers regarding the costs in finding and eliminating the problem. For more information, please visit: http://www.greenbedbugsolutions.com