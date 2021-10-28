Environmental Liability Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2026: Allianz, AXA, Zurich

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2021 -- The latest study released on the Global Environmental Liability Insurance Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Environmental Liability Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include: AIG(United States),Allianz (Germany),AXA (France),Aegon (India),Zurich (Switzerland),Allstate (United States),Liberty Mutual (United States),PICC (China),Ping An Insurance (China),China Pacific Insurance (China),Geico (United States)



Definition:

Environmental liability insurance (ELI) covers the cost of restoring damage caused by environmental accidents, such as pollution of land, water, air, and biodiversity damage. Several other types of environmental liability insurance exist such as Environmental consultants errors and omissions policies cover consultants who advise third parties about environmental conditions, Environmental contractor policies cover operations that a remediation contractor performs and Environmental testing laboratory coverage addresses the liability of firms that analyze hazardous materials in the soil, ground or air. The United States market size is expected to grow from USD 1512.11 million in 2019 to USD 2837.32 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.29%. AIG, Liberty Mutual, AXA XL, Chubb Limited, and Zurich are the top players in the United States market.



Market Trends:

- Provides comfort when there are concerns over indemnity covenant strength

- An increasing number of services provided across the world



Market Drivers:

- High demand due to Premium costs have been reduced by competition in the insurance market

- Can benefit multiple parties (seller, buyer, tenants, funder) and help facilitate deals



Market Opportunities:

- The potential market in the untapped regions

- Rising awareness from emerging and developing countries



The Global Environmental Liability Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Contractor Pollution Liability, Combined GL/Pollution, Fixed Site Pollution, Combined GL/Pollution/Professional, Others), Application (Products for site owners and operators, Products for contractors and professionals, Products for storage tanks), Distribution Channel (Insurance Agents/Brokers, Companies/Direct Sale, Banks, Others), Industry Vertical (Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Aerospace, Education, Chemical Manufacturing, Other Manufacturing (Excl. Chemical), Others), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises)



Global Environmental Liability Insurance market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Environmental Liability Insurance market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Environmental Liability Insurance market.

- -To showcase the development of the Environmental Liability Insurance market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Environmental Liability Insurance market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Environmental Liability Insurance market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Environmental Liability Insurance market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Environmental Liability InsuranceMarket Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Environmental Liability Insurance market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Environmental Liability Insurance Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Environmental Liability Insurance Market Production by Region Environmental Liability Insurance Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Environmental Liability Insurance Market Report:

- Environmental Liability Insurance Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Environmental Liability Insurance Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Environmental Liability Insurance Market

- Environmental Liability Insurance Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2026)

- Environmental Liability Insurance Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2026)

- Environmental Liability InsuranceProduction, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Contractor Pollution Liability,Combined GL/Pollution,Fixed Site Pollution,Combined GL/Pollution/Professional,Others,}

- Environmental Liability InsuranceMarket Analysis by Application {Products for site owners and operators,Products for contractors and professionals,Products for storage tanks}

- Environmental Liability Insurance Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Environmental Liability Insurance Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Environmental Liability Insurance market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Environmental Liability Insurance near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Environmental Liability Insurance market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



