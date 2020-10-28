Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Environmental Liability Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Environmental Liability Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Environmental Liability Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are AIG(United States), Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Aegon (India), Zurich (Switzerland), Allstate (United States), Liberty Mutual (United States), PICC (China), Ping An Insurance (China), China Pacific Insurance (China) and Geico (United States).



Environmental liability insurance (ELI) covers the cost of restoring damage caused by environmental accidents, such as pollution of land, water, air, and biodiversity damage. Several other types of environmental liability insurance exist such as Environmental consultants errors and omissions policies cover consultants who advise third parties about environmental conditions, Environmental contractor policies cover operations that a remediation contractor performs and Environmental testing laboratory coverage addresses the liability of firms that analyze hazardous materials in the soil, ground or air.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Environmental Liability Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Influencing Market Trend

- Provides comfort when there are concerns over indemnity covenant strength

- An increasing number of services provided across the world



Market Drivers

- High demand due to Premium costs have been reduced by competition in the insurance market

- Can benefit multiple parties (seller, buyer, tenants, funder) and help facilitate deals



Opportunities

- The potential market in the untapped regions

- Rising awareness from emerging and developing countries



Restraints

- Known liabilities cannot be insured

- Policy periods are limited in time (eg 10 or 15 years)



Challenges

- In comparison to other types of insurance, premiums can still be seen as expensive



The Global Environmental Liability Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Water, Land, Air), Application (Products for site owners and operators, Products for contractors and professionals, Products for storage tanks), Distribution Channel (Insurance Agents/Brokers, Direct Response, Banks, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Environmental Liability Insurance market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Environmental Liability Insurance market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Environmental Liability Insurance market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



