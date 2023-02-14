Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2023 -- Environmental Monitoring Market is an important tool used to identify, measure, and report environmental changes that occur in natural and man-made environments. The global environmental monitoring market is expected to reach a value of around $ 14.5 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%.



The growing awareness about the importance of environmental monitoring, and the need for stringent environmental regulations, are some of the major factors driving the growth of the environmental monitoring market. Additionally, the development of advanced monitoring equipment and the implementation of government initiatives to preserve the environment are also some of the other factors contributing to the growth of the market.



The environmental monitoring market can be segmented on the basis of technology, component, application, and geography. On the basis of technology, the market can be segmented into water, air, soil, and noise monitoring. On the basis of component, the market can be segmented into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into industrial, agriculture, and others.



Geographically, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is expected to dominate the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. This is due to the presence of stringent environmental regulations, and the increasing adoption of advanced monitoring technologies in these regions.



The environmental monitoring market is highly competitive, with a number of key players operating in the market. Some of the major players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Emerson Electric, Horiba, and Eosense. These players are focusing on product innovation and strategic alliances to gain a competitive edge in the market.



The Monitors segment accounted for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market, by product type.



Based on product type, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into monitors and software. The environmental monitors are further divided into indoor monitors, outdoor monitors, and portable monitors. The monitors segment accounted for 88.6% of the global environmental monitoring market, while outdoor environmental monitors segment group accounts for 44.1% of environmental monitors market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of pollution monitoring strategies across industries.



The Continuous Monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market, by sampling method.



Based on the sampling method, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into continuous, active, passive, and intermittent monitoring. The continuous monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market with a share of 57.11%. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing public emphasis on the development of environment-friendly industries, real-time monitoring of samples, and the rising levels of environmental pollution in major regions across the globe.



Recent Developments



In March 2021, Danaher's Environmental Water Group acquired Sedaru Inc. (US), a leading provider of water utility management software. Sedaru streamlines workflows across the utility enterprise, unifying disconnected systems and extending the useful life of water & wastewater system assets such as pipes, valves, and pumps.

In March 2021, PerkinElmer acquired state-of-the-art columns and chemistries from ES Industries, which is known for its innovative and highly efficient and supercritical fluid chromatography (SFC) column chemistries.The team has over 40 years of experience delivering columns with superior reliability, scalability, and reproducibility used routinely for method development processes, LC/MS analysis, quality control, and preparative purification.

In September 2020, Hach (a Danaher subsidiary) announced its partnership with 120Water to offer its customers an end-to-end lead and copper compliance testing solution. This partnership enables Hach to offer the 120Water digital water platform as an additional service to its existing and new customers.

