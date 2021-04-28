New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2021 -- Market Size – USD 17.13 billion in 2020 Market Growth – 9.5% Market Trends – Increasing awareness for need of pollution regulation



The global Environmental Monitoring Market size is expected to reach USD 34.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data.



Global climate patterns have been seriously affected by rapid urbanization and industrialization across the globe. Countries such as India and China, where industrialization has been the fastest in the last few decades and the least strict regulatory landscape, have been at an all-time high in pollution levels. Many developed countries have outsourced their manufacturing facilities to developing countries, causing air, water and soil quality in these countries to deteriorate. However, the global pressure on these countries to control their levels of pollution is growing, creating significant opportunities for the market for environmental monitoring.



Over the past decade, only a few countries in Europe and Central Asia have been able to maintain monitoring activities, according to the United Nations' European Commission for Europe (UNECE).



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3859



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: 3M; Agilent Technologies; Danaher Corporation; Emerson Electric; General Electric Company; Honeywell International Inc.; Horiba, Ltd.; Siemens; Teledyne Technologies Inc.; and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Environmental Monitoring market.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)



Monitors



Software



Services



Sampling Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)



Active



Continuous



Intermittent



Passive



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)



Temperature



Moisture



Biological



Chemical



Particulate Matter



Noise



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)



Air Pollution



Water Pollution



Soil Pollution



Noise Pollution



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3859



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Environmental Monitoring market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Environmental Monitoring market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Environmental Monitoring Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Environmental Monitoring Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Environmental Monitoring Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Environmental Monitoring Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Environmental Monitoring Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3859



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Nutraceutical Products Market Trends



Probiotic Ingredients Market Outlook



Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Share



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.