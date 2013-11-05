Environmental Science-Fiction Author Reaches out to Fans in Virtual Book Tour

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Carolyn Holland will be touring blogs and websites during her upcoming virtual book tour to promote her novel, Seeds of Transition: Book One - The Genesis Project. The tour will run from November 3rd 2013 through to November 9th and will be organised by Virtual Book Tour Café.



Seeds of Transition was officially published in July and has already received some good reviews on Amazon and Goodreads. To thank her readers, Carolyn Holland will participate in a second book tour during the first week of November.



Astrid Gay, book publicist for Books, Authors, and Artists, says, “We see this book tour as a real opportunity for readers to communicate with Carolyn. We are asking book reviewers for serious, and in-depth, detailed critical analysis so the authors can enhance the work. The goal is quite simply to improve the book in order to make the message as compelling as possible.”



Carolyn Holland has already started working on the second book of The Genesis Project series: Leaves of Revolution. Seeds of Transition is available on Amazon and CreateSpace both as a paperback and an ebook. It is in Amazon’s new MatchBook Program.



About Books, Authors, and Artists

Books, Authors, And Artists is the publishing division of internet marketing KY, LLC. It specializes in book publication by enhancing the public awareness of selected authors, both new and previously published. Additionally, visual artists who participate by creating graphics and artwork are featured.



For more information, please contact Astrid Gay, book publicist, via email at astrid@booksauthorsandartists.com . You can also visit the website at http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com and use the Contact Us page.



Astrid Gay

Books, Authors, and Artists

Louisville, KY 40204, USA

1.502.438.8839

astrid@booksauthorsandartists.com

http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com