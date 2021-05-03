Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The global environmental testing equipment market size is expected to reach USD 4.09 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global environmental testing equipment market revenue growth is driven by growing concerns regarding environmental degradation, increasing pollution levels, rising emphasis on wastewater treatment, and increasing adoption of advanced environmental testing solutions. Environmental testing equipment helps to identify sediments or contaminants in samples and detect their impact on the environment.



In February 2021, Illinois American Water acquired water distribution system of Concordia Water Cooperative for USD 1.7 Million. This acquisition will help Illinois American Water to expand its customer base and provide high-quality water services to its new and existing customers.

Mass spectrometers segment is expected to register a 7.7% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Technological advancements in gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) instruments is increasing adoption of mass spectrometers for environmental testing.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding environmental degradation and increasing adoption of advanced testing equipment are key factors boosting revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Bruker, PerkinElmer, SCIEX, JEOL, Analytik Jena, and Merck KGaA.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mass Spectrometers

Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) Instruments

Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) Instruments

Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometers

Molecular Spectroscopy Products

pH Meters

TOC Analyzers

Dissolved Oxygen Meters

Chromatography Products

Liquid Chromatograph

Gas Chromatograph

Conductivity Sensors

Turbidity Meters

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Water Testing

Air Testing

Soil Testing



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Online

Offline



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Environmental Testing Equipment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Environmental Testing Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising awareness regarding environmental degradation.

4.2.2.2. Technological advancement in environmental testing systems

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled professionals.

4.2.3.2. Requirement of high capital investment for manufacturing

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Environmental Testing Equipment Market Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Products Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2028

5.1.1. Mass Spectrometers

5.1.2. Molecular Spectroscopy Products

5.1.3. pH Meters

5.1.4. TOC Analyzers

5.1.5. Dissolved Oxygen Meters

5.1.6. Chromatography Products

5.1.7. Conductivity Sensors

5.1.8. Turbidity Meters

5.1.9. Others



CONTINUED..!!



