Environmental Testing Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2020-2025

The environmental testing market is estimated to be valued at USD 8,298.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12,111.3 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.9 %. Environmental testing is one of the largest segments of the global testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) industry. It is also a part of the environmental industry, which includes environmental products, environment treatment services, waste management systems, and analytical (testing) services.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Stringent environmental regulations pertaining to cleaner fuels to fuel air testing demand



Environmental regulations have had enormous benefits in terms of lives saved and illnesses averted, especially through reductions in airborne particulates. Environmental regulations have greatly improved air and water quality, especially in areas that were dirtiest before the regulation. Regulations and legislations set forth by government organizations have triggered the testing, inspection, and certification of environmental samples tested by the government and manufacturing companies. Regulatory bodies have introduced guidelines for regulating the inspection, sampling, and testing services of environmental samples to detect the presence of pollutants and contaminants. These bodies have introduced various programs to generate awareness and set testing specifications to ensure the safety of the environment and reduce the health risks associated with a polluted environment.



Restraints: High capital investment for accurate and sensitive analytical testing



High costs and extensive sample preparation require laboratory analysts to use advanced testing technologies. A wide range of existing testing methods and the introduction of advanced technologies to conduct testing of environmental samples have resulted in an effective change in environmental testing. Liquid chromatography, high-performance liquid chromatography, and spectrometry are the advanced technologies that are used for environmental testing. Technologies are sensitive, accurate, and efficient. However, the mentioned technologies have a high cost of the equipment, extensive sample preparation, and calibration issues, which are a restraint to market growth. Most of the analytical methods are suitable for only certain samples such as soil, water, and effluent, while other methods are used for testing air samples. However, the cost of these tests is very high, which significantly leads to the need for higher capital investments, which, in turn, is the hindering factor for market growth.



Opportunities: Increase in industrial activities in emerging markets



Increase in industrialization in regions such as the Asia Pacific and Africa has increased awareness among the people regarding environmental pollution and degradation. This has resulted in the implementation of numerous environmental protection acts, which are the key opportunity for the environmental testing market. Because of the increase in pollution and environmental contamination, several amendments and new environmental safety standards are expected to be set up mainly in the developing economies such as Asia Pacific regions in the next five years. The progressive development of new testing methods for testing samples of contaminants such as pesticide residues, heavy metals, and organic chemicals is expected to play an important role in promoting the growth of the environmental testing market.



Challenges: Lack of basic supporting infrastructure



Testing & certification practices in several developing countries lack organization, sophistication, and technology. The lack of basic supporting infrastructure for setting up testing laboratories acts as a major challenge to the growth of the environmental testing market. Testing services in some areas of developing regions also face the challenge of obtaining samples from manufacturing companies, as they are fragmented and dominated by small enterprises.



There are several key issues, such as the lack of institutional coordination; shortage of equipment and technical skills & expertise for the implementation of legislation at grass root levels; and the lack of updated standards; which hinder the market for environmental testing. Good manufacturing practices (GMP) are required to ensure cooperation between manufacturing companies and government testing services. Lack of these has been acting as a bottleneck in the growth of the environmental testing market. With substantial support from governments, there can be some growth in the environmental testing market, majorly in developing regions such as the Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa.



North America is projected to reach USD 12,111.3 million during the forecast period.



The numerous initiatives by the authoritative bodies in North American countries are the key factors driving market growth. Environmental conditions in the US have improved over time. The environmental testing laboratories in Canada are continuously working to improve the quality of air and the continuous funding by the Mexican government to ensure the treatment of wastewater is expected to drive the market in North America.



Key players in this market include SGS SA (Switzerland), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Intertek (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), ALS (Australia), TÜV SÜD (Germany), AsureQuality (New Zealand), Mérieux (US), and Microbac (US).



