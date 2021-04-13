Environmental Testing Market Size, Revenue Growth Factors, Trends and Global Forecast to 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- the global environmental testing market size is estimated to be valued at USD 8.3 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.9%. The growing demand for testing and certification among industries is expected to drive the market. The North American segment is poised to dominate the market due to its technical adaptability and presence of major players in the area, whereas the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing, owing to the larger demand of the services due to more stringent laws in the region.



By technology type, the rapid segment is projected to account for the largest share in the environmental testing market during the forecast period



Rapid testing methods are gaining popularity because they are easy to use and carry. With the increase in in-house testing of resources, the market for rapid technology is expected to grow. They are easy to transport from one place to another and are compact and hassle-free. They also give results in lesser time. There is a rise in the in-house audit, which is expecting to drive the market for rapid environmental testing methods.



By sample, wastewater/effluent is projected to account for the largest share in the environmental testing market during the forecast period



With the increase in the population, the demand for clean drinking water and water for agricultural and irrigation purposes has been increased. To meet such requirements, the recycling of water has also been done. Therefore, the need for quality checks and testing of recycled sewage water is necessary to analyze whether it is fit for drinking and agricultural use. The environmental testing companies provide many such solutions to the government plants and private owners to analyze and certify the effluent treatment plants



North America is projected to account for the dominating market during the forecast period



The presence of various environmental governing organizations in the US is driving the growth of the environmental testing market through the implementation of various environmental protection policies in the North American region. Though the number of testing laboratories has doubled in all the major regions, such as North America and Europe, in the last few years, aiming to safeguard the environment. But in North American region the regulatory bodies are closely monitoring the safety and quality of the environment to establish environmental safety across the geographies.



Key market players include SGS SA (Switzerland), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Intertek (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), ALS (Australia), TÜV SÜD (Germany), Asure Quality (New Zealand), Merieux (US), Microbac (US), R J Hill Laboratories (New Zealand) ,Symbio (Australia), Alex Stewart (UK), EMSL Analytical Services (US), Hydrologic Associates (US), Environmental Testing, Inc. (US), Alpha analytical (US ), Advanced Environmental Testing (US ), American Environmental Testing Lab (US), Pace Analytical (US), and AnaLabs (US).



