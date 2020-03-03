Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 120 pages, titled as 'Global Environmental Testing Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, South America, Asia, Europe, Other Country and important players/vendors such as Bureau Veritas S.A.(France), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), AB Sciex Pte. Ltd (Switzerland) etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.



Summary

Market Snapshot:

Environmental testing refers to the measurement of the performance of equipment under specified environmental conditions, such as extremely high and low temperatures large, swift variations in temperature blown and settling sand and dust, etc. Due to the high number of regulations and active participation of governments and regulatory bodies to tackle environmental issues are acting as drivers for the global environmental testing market. The testing helps in the measurement of furnace temperature, measurement of flue gas in air, calibration of measuring systems and the determination of odor in emissions.



Market Trend

Implementation of Environmental Pollution Control Programs and Rising Emphasis on Health Standards Along With the Shortage of Water Supply



Market Drivers

Increasing Government Regulations Pertaining to Environmental Safety, Growing Awareness about Environmental Pollution, Infrastructure Construction and Various Energy-related Projects and Occurrence of Natural Calamities



Opportunities

Development of New and Transformation of Existing Environmental Policies by the Government and High Emission Level Along with the Sustainable Growth of Hydrocarbons



The Manufacturers Covered in the Study are:

Bureau Veritas S.A.(France), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), AB Sciex Pte. Ltd (Switzerland), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies Inc. (United States), ALS Ltd. (Australia), Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH (Austria) and R J Hill Laboratories Ltd (New Zealand)



List of players that can be included in the study on immediate basis are Asurequality Ltd.(New Zealand) and Suburban Testing Labs (Pennsylvania).



