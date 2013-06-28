EnviroSolutions Inc. Signs FedEx Field Contract for Waste Collection Services

Manassas, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- EnviroSolutions, Inc. will provide the solid waste collection services at FedEx Field, home stadium of the National Football League’s Washington Redskins, starting this year and thru the 2015-2016 NFL season. FedEx Field has been recognized as one of the most environmentally responsible stadiums in the NFL, and EnviroSolutions, Inc. will help bolster that reputation by delivering a “zero waste to landfill” solution for FedEx Field. In fact, by disposing of the waste at a waste-to-energy facility, each event held at the stadium will provide enough energy to power 57 homes for a month.



“Sports stadiums are well-known in the industry for the relatively large amount of waste they produce in a fairly short time frame,” says Eric Wallace, CEO at EnviroSolutions, Inc. “Our goal is to improve the environmental impact of FedEx Field’s waste through the implementation of recycling programs within the stadium while recovering the energy value of the waste that is not recycled. These “green” practices coupled with the high profile nature of the events will set a great example for the entire DC metro area.”



Recognized in the waste industry for their outstanding customer service, EnviroSolutions, Inc. takes pride in providing state-of-the-art waste solutions. Energy from waste and comprehensive recycling programs are just two ways that EnviroSolutions company diverts thousands of tons of waste per month from being landfilled. EnviroSolutions’ hopes that the services provided to FedEx Field will increase the sustainability efforts for other large venue/stadium waste management practices. “EnviroSolutions, Inc. is proud to offer our services to the home of the Washington Redskins,” says Wallace.



About EnviroSolutions, Inc.

For nearly a decade, EnviroSolutions has been providing waste collection, disposal and recycling services in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. With a targeted focus on customer service and safety, as well as a commitment to the environmental health and the communities they serve, EnviroSolutions provides complete waste service including trash hauling, landfill services, and recycling services. EnviroSolutions also provides waste auditing and reporting services to help track the waste being generated. Visit ESIWaste.com today for more information.