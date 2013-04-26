EnviroSolutions, Inc. Sponsors Successful Local Business Attire Clothing Drive

Manassas, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Company involved in the Property Management Association’s various events, drives and boards which recently held successful clothing drive to help those in need.



On March 22, the Property Management Association (PMA) of DC’s Community Committee held its annual business attire clothing drive. EnviroSolutions, Inc., along with several other businesses and private parties in the area, contributed to making the event a success.



This year, the clothing drive benefited So Others Might Eat (SOME), a nonprofit organization which focuses on helping homeless and impoverished individuals find a place in the job market and empowering them through skills training, basic education and job development. SOME provides these empowerment opportunities in addition to providing access to basic care, connecting impoverished citizens with food, shelter and clothing.



The PMA-SOME partnership goes much deeper than just one clothing drive, however, with many businesses supporting SOME through their various events. Waste management services company EnviroSolutions is also active in the SOME Career Day, where businesses help those seeking employment by offering resume reviews and practice interviews.



The drive was unique in that it focused exclusively on clothing which would benefit individuals working in professional fields or seeking employment in such fields. Donors were encouraged to bring gently used suits, ties, belts, blouses, skirts and other business-appropriate attire. “It’s a unique program,” says Brittany Loffredo, Customer Relations Manager at EnviroSolutions, Inc. “We’re proud to be a big contributor to the program.”



“EnviroSolutions is an active member of the PMA,” says Loffredo. “We are always ready to help support the causes of the association and a couple of us serve on the Community Committee directly. We’re happy to contribute and are excited to be a part of such a noble cause, and I’m proud to be personally involved in many of the Career Day events.”



For more information about the PMA of DC, visit PMA-DC.org, or learn more about So Others Might Eat at SOME.org.



About EnviroSolutions, Inc.

For over a decade, EnviroSolutions has been providing waste collection, disposal and recycling services in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. With a targeted focus on customer service and safety, as well as a commitment to the environmental health and the communities of the areas they serve, EnviroSolutions provides complete waste service to the regions they serve including trash hauling, landfill services, and recycling services. Visit ESIWaste.com today for more information