EnviroVent Offers a Wide and Varied Range of Eco-Friendly and Innovative Ventilation Systems

Harrogate, North Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- One of the representatives at EnviroVent, stated, “For over twenty five years, EnviroVent has been in the industry with their expertise products which help its users to give solutions to ‘how to solve their condensation problems’ - http://www.homeventilation.co.uk/condensation-problems.php .Our energy-efficient condensation control units reduce humidity and stop condensation on windows to provide healthy and fresh indoor environments.”



The company has newly introduced Mr. Venty ECO2 Loft which is an energy efficient condensation-control unit for homes with a loft space. The unit gently ventilates the home from a central position on the landing in a house or the central hallway in a bungalow to transform a stagnant and stale atmosphere into a fresh, healthy and a condensation free environment.



EnviroVent is an expert in providing permanent solutions to get rid of condensation and mould issues. Their products deliver fresh, clean air, creating a healthy living environment. Their expert and friendly Fresh Air Surveyors are on hand to advise on indoor air quality problems. Their dedicated and directly employed nationwide installation team will ensure that the correct ventilation solution is installed to meet the unique requirements of every property.



About EnviroVent

EnviroVent offers energy efficient ventilation systems designed to prevent all sorts of condensation problems whilst circulating fresh, clean and filtered air throughout the premises. EnviroVent’s units work by delivering fresh, filtered and clean air into the home, gently ventilating it using a technique called Positive Input Ventilation (PIV). This method dilutes high levels of humidity and harmful household contaminants, creating a healthy all year round living environment.



Finding Solutions for mould problems in Home; visit http://www.homeventilation.co.uk/mould-removal-treatment.php or call now at 0845 272 7807.