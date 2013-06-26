EnviroVent Offers Energy Efficient Ventilation Systems Designed to Circulate Fresh, Clean, Filtered Air

Harrogate, North Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- EnviroVent offers energy efficient ventilation systems designed to prevent all sort of condensation problems whilst circulating fresh, clean and filtered air throughout your premises. Poor indoor air quality can lead to a number of ailments such as headaches, fatigue and sinus problems. What’s more, people who suffer from asthma and allergies are usually more susceptible to indoor particles such as dust mites and mould spores. EnviroVent’s units work by delivering fresh, filtered and clean air into the home, gently ventilating it using a technique called Positive Input Ventilation (PIV). This method dilutes high levels of humidity and harmful household contaminants, creating a healthy all year round living environment.



EnviroVent ventilation systems are a great choice for anyone who suffers from allergies as removing polluted air from the home or office can help to reduce the chances of allergic particles being carried within the air. EnviroVents ventilation systems are designed to regularly circulate fresh air throughout the property preventing condensation on windows whilst regulating temperature and humidity levels. This prevents mould and mildew build up and ensures the air is kept clean.



Their ventilation systems are built to help address problems with associated with mould build-up in moist areas of the house, which can potentially lead to serious health issues if not rectified. Their ventilation systems are ultimately helping to reduce dependency on the existing heating and cooling systems they are using and help clients to prevent a condensation problem from arising.



Clients often ask Envirovent how to solve condensation problems. The answer is to get a comprehensive ventilation system. Marketing Manager, Rebecca Marczak comments, “Situated discreetly in either a loft space or central hallway within a flat or apartment, the EnviroVent Mr. Venty Range of condensation-control units not only provides a permanent and effective solution to high humidity, mould and condensation problems, but they are also very energy-efficient with an average consumption of around 6 Watts. Providing a complete whole-house solution, our units provide fresh, clean and filtered air into the home, diluting, displacing and replacing moisture laden air to control humidity levels between 45-60%.”



EnviroVent are experts in providing permanent solutions to get rid of condensation and mould issues. Their products deliver fresh, clean air, creating a healthy living environment. Their expert and friendly Fresh Air Surveyors are on hand to advise on indoor air quality problems. Their dedicated and directly employed nationwide installation team will ensure that the correct ventilation solution is installed to meet the unique requirements of every property.



About EnviroVent

EnviroVent offer a wide and varied range of eco-friendly and innovative ventilation systems, designed to deliver homes with fresh and filtered air. Choose from their range of energy efficient condensation-control solutions to reduce humidity levels and provide household with fresh, filtered air, diminishing damp, and condensation and mould problems.



To find out more about Envirovent visit http://www.homeventilation.co.uk/ or call them now at 0845 272 7807.