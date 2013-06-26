EnviroVent's energiSava 280 Heat Recovery Systems Offer Exceptional Performance

Harrogate, North Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- EnviroVent's energiSava 280 heat recovery system offers exceptional performance with innovative features to create a healthy and ideal environment all year round within the living area. They provide a perfect system that provides a perfect ventilation and air circulation for social housing with their range of whole house and single room heat recovery products.



Every year over two million ventilation products are installed in UK households. Just about all of them have two things in common i.e. they are made from non-biodegradable plastic and they are destined for landfill after a short working life. However, there is a solution from EnviroVent that is becoming increasingly popular.



Gina Graydon from EnviroVent commented, “All of our heat recovery products are manufactured in the UK and offer a wide range of innovative benefits in additional to exceptional performance and low maintenance. EnviroVent’s heat recovery ventilation systems maintain stable humidity levels, providing a condensation and mould-free living environment.”



Many of the products by EnviroVent have been applauded and accredited with the British Electrical Approvals Board (BEAB) which has been promoting electrical safety for over 40 years and is a notified body to the UK Department of Trade and Industry, playing an active role in the development of standards on a global basis. Because of extensive trails and rigorous testing of their products, EnviroVent has received BBA quality accreditation for almost all of their products which are used for eliminating and reducing surface condensation.



EnviroVent has also developed the ultimate solution for heat recovery ventilation to offer the cleanest system with the lowest maintenance and the lowest energy use. This heat recovery and ventilation solution achieves exceptional thermal efficiency, is designed for houses or apartments with kitchen.



About EnviroVent

With over twenty years’ experience, EnviroVent is highly specialized in solving condensation-related problems in the social housing sector and works with over 500 registered providers involved in both large refurbishment programmes and responsive repair work. These include major procurement consortia such as Fusion 21 and GM Procure. EnviroVent ventilation products are selected owing to their significantly low long-term life cycle costs, low energy costs and the lowest maintenance.



To find out more visit: http://www.envirovent-specifier.com/