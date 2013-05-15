EnvisionForce Accounts for Selling 71% of All Fake Twitter Followers

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- The industry of selling fake Twitter followers is far from slowing down. The headlines of every major news website have been flooded over the past couple of years with information about buying fake Twitter followers. News reports show that politicians, celebrities, and companies from nearly every country have purchased fake Twitter followers in the past.



Anatoly Vetrov and Lucya Delov, two Russian social media experts, conducted a survey over the past several months of the top 100 companies ranked on Google that sell Twitter followers. Based on the numbers of followers available through these companies, they estimated that there are over 25 million fake accounts on Twitter.



These followers are normally sold in batches ranging from one thousand to one million. The average cost of 10,000 followers was $195 according to their research. The most surprising discovery during their investigation was the amount of companies who outsource the work to a single source. Out of the 100 companies emailed in regards to the software they used or companies they outsourced to, 71% admitted to outsourcing their orders to one company.



EnvisionForce.com appears to be the company that almost all of the other online sellers are outsourcing their orders to. This isn't surprising when you see that EnvisionForce sells 30,000 Twitter followers for just $9.00 when the average selling price for that amount of followers is $550.00 from competitors.



During Anatoly Vetrov and Lucya Delov's research, they attempted to get in contact with EnvisionForce for exact statistics about the number of companies reselling their service and no comment was offered. They also received no comment in regards to their questions relating to the number of Twitter accounts maintained by EnvisionForce.



When asked about which politicians and celebrities they have provided fake Twitter follower to, a prompt response was received. EnvisionForce’s CEO Chase Watts stated, "We will never confirm if an individual or company is a customer of EnvisionForce. Our customers count us to protect their privacy.”



It appears that EnvisionForce started offering large amount of retweets in the past few months as well which would explain the recent surge in the amount of companies which used to only sell followers now selling retweets too. The research by Anatoly Vetrov and Lucya Delov did not include any information in regards to the popularity of purchasing retweets at this time.



About EnvisionForce.com

EnvisionForce is a Houston based company and is currently recognized as the leading provider of fake Twitter followers and FaceBook likes. It is also recognized as the primary provider of fake views, likes, followers, and repins on websites such as YouTube, Instagram, Pinterest, and Google+.



Media Contact:

Chase Watts

info@envisionforce.com

Houston, Texas

http://www.envisionforce.com