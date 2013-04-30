EnvVisual Releases Innovative Facility Management Software on iPad, Android and Windows PC

Charlestown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Are you looking for fun, unique software that helps organize the tasks, workers, schedules and results of your company? envVisual, a cloud-based management software, is the answer you were waiting for. With this innovative tool, you can easily communicate with your employees and manage their tasks or needs from anywhere in the world, by using a simple device with a screen that you can touch.



According to Brett van Beever, founder of envVisual, this tool was created because the existing facility management software was “too complicated and has little traction with users”. So, the developers at envVisual created a solution that provides “facility management for the digital age”.



To organize your business or company branch, you simply log in, assign tasks, track jobs and manage situations as they arise, “saving time for everyone involved”. Bosses and managers just need a tablet and they can manage businesses “across the region, the country or the world from one location”. Using the Facility Managerversion, for instance, users can report on performance metrics, supervise current work and employees’ activity.



This really intuitive service, which unfolds in the cloud, is compatible with iPad, Android or any browser.. Once the job is finished, envVisual provides a complete report. Easy, simple and without headaches. “Being able to see everything on screen (of your iPad, for instance) and touch to manage a facility is simply amazing and brings facility management to a very manageable and easy to learn on a simple platform”, says Nathan Wan, from Compsdoc LLC.



Started in Boston, envVisual was developed from the ground up with innovative thinking to make facility management easier. You can find the service at www.envvisual.com, Google+ or contact them directly at www.envvisual.com



Media Contact:

Brett Van Beever

617.666.4000

info@envVisual.com

http://envvisual.com/