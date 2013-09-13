Westlake Village, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Envy Medical has long been known for providing Clarity MD, one of the best acne treatments available for long-term treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris. However, having the best acne spot treatment is not all that gives Envy Medical its claim to fame. The company, which makes the best treatment for acne, also produces one of the best treatments for age spots and uneven skin tone available to users today: Lumixyl.



Lumixly is a non-toxic synthetic peptide that has been clinically shown to improve the appearance of age spots, sun spots, discolorations and uneven skin tones. This product was developed by researchers at Stanford University and utilizes the power of Decapeptide-12 to lower the skin’s production of tyrosinase.



Tyrosinase is an enzyme that many scientists feel is responsible for the overproduction of melanin that leads to dark spots and uneven skin tone. Recent studies have shown that Decapeptide-12 is far more effective at inhibiting the release of tyrosinase and the subsequent overproduction of melanin than hydroquinone, the leading ingredient in most age-spot reduction creams or formulas. In one study, Decapeptide-12 was shown to reduce synthesis of tyrosinase by as much as 40 percent, while hydroquinone reduced melanin by only seven percent.



Lumixyl is considered by many experts to be the first viable alternative in many years to hydroquinone for the treatment and reduction of age spots, “liver” spots, sun spots, or uneven skin tone and discoloration. Lumixyl is formulated with products that work with the skin to target hyperpigmentation without irritation or damage to surrounding skin cells. This allows users to enjoy a reduction of dark spots or stains on the skin without worrying about peeling, itching, redness, or other side effects sometimes associated with the use of hydroquinone or other spot-reducing formulas.



Envy Medical offers Lumixyl as well as other skin treatments that are tested to the highest standards and are available to users throughout the world. These treatments are shown through studies to be effective and safe for all ages and to provide real solutions to skin care issues such as pimples, age spots, wrinkles, and other unsightly or unhealthy skin problems. With the help of Envy Medical, those who suffer from skin issues can find effective treatments.



About Envy Medical

Envy Medical offers a variety of pimple remedies, severe acne treatment and other skin care products. Clarity MD is one of the most effective natural acne treatments available for those who suffer from teen or adult outbreaks and stands out as one of the few remedies for acne that does not cause skin irritation. Besides acne cures, Envy Medical also specializes in other skin treatments such as Lumixyl, one of the first alternative age spot treatments that has shown efficacy in many users. For the best adult acne treatment as well as other skin treatment options, Envy Medical has the answers.



For More Information: http://www.claritymdacne.com